Eshwar Khandre accuses Bhagwant Khuba of concealing information about penalty imposed on him for illegal mining 

May 06, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - KALABURAGI

Congress leader and Minister for Ecology, Environment and Forest Eshwar Khandre accused the two-time MP and BJP candidate in Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency Bhagwant Khuba of not disclosing information in an affidavit about a fine of ₹25.28 crore imposed upon him by Department of Mines and Geology for excess mining of stone quarry block in Chitapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at Bidar on May 5, Mr. Khandre said that Mr. Khuba had taken two acres of land on a five-year quarrying stone lease. Following the allegations of excess mining than the allotted volume in stone quarries, the department carried out a probe and found that Mr. Khuba had carried out excess mining (on eight acres of land ) at a stone quarry and imposed a fine of ₹25.28 crore for causing huge loss to government exchequer.

During the previous BJP government in the State, the Department of Mines and Geology had also issued a notice to pay the dues of ₹77.49 lakh for carrying illegal stone mining. But Mr. Khuba had not mentioned these facts in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission along with the nomination papers for contesting Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Khandre also accused Mr. Khuba of committing irregularities and indulging in favouritism by awarding contracts and tenders to his cousin brothers and relatives Jagadish Khuba, Arun Khuba and Ashok Khuba.

MlC Aravind Arali and Bidar district Congress president Basavaraj Jabshetty alleged that Mr. Khuba’s cousin Jagadish Khuba had got an approved tender for improvements of the 18-kilometre stretch between Murki to Handarki in Aurad taluk of Bidar district under the State Highway Development Project (package 371) of the Public Works Department by submitting fake document of work-done.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.