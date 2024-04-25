Ernakulam to feature 14 all-women pink polling stations, 56 model booths

April 25, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Pink polling stations will be one of the highlights in the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 (Friday). Fourteen polling stations across as many Assembly constituencies in the district have been designated as pink polling stations, which means all polling officials in the booths will be women.

Following are the pink polling stations: Asramam Higher Secondary School in the Perumbavoor Assembly constituency, Viswa Jyothi Public School at Vengoor in Angamaly, Nirmala English Medium School at Choornikkara in Aluva, St. Little Treesa’s UPS at Karumaloor in Kalamassery, Sree Narayana HSS in North Paravur, AMM LPS at Chennur in Vypeen, OLCGHS in Kochi, KPM High School at Poothotta in Thripunithura, SRV LPS in Ernakulam, Infant Jesus LPS in Thrikkakara, St. Peter’s VHSS in Kunnathunadu, Government Higher Secondary School at Mulanthuruthy in Piravom, Nirmala HSS in Muvattupuzha, and St. Stephan’s Bassania Public School at Cheladu in the Kothamangalam Assembly constituency.

Besides, there will be 56 model polling booths, four each in 14 constituencies. It will have minimum facilities including bathrooms, drinking water, power, quality furniture, signage, volunteers, distribution of tokens, and shade from heat. Also, visually challenged persons, pregnant women, and senior citizens will get priority in voting.