E.P. Jayarajan denies any affiliation with BJP, alleges conspiracy

April 28, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated April 29, 2024 09:14 am IST - KANNUR

In a swift rebuttal to allegations of his inclination towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan has vehemently denied any association with that party.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Jayarajan reiterated his stance, labelling the accusations part of a calculated conspiracy led by the BJP and the Congress. Mr. Jayarajan said he gave an explanation on his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on the day of the election because Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s name was dragged in to the controversy. Failure to clarify could have led to speculation that the allegations were true. Hence, he chose to speak out, he said.

‘Complicity’ of media

Asserting his innocence, Mr. Jayarajan criticised the media for its ‘complicity’ in spreading rumours without conducting a thorough investigation. He also clarified that he had not met BJP leader Shobha Surendran either in Thrissur or in Delhi. He further underscored the implausibility of him defecting to the BJP, highlighting his steadfast commitment to his political convictions.

Mr. Jayarajan denied Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran’s allegation that he had held discussions with the BJP, emphasising that it had been several years since he visited the Gulf, where the alleged talks took place.

He expressed openness to constructive criticism, particularly lauding the Chief Minister’s recent remarks on accountability and rectification. If any errors were committed, he would rectify them promptly, he said.

