Ensure Ram bhakts come to power at Centre: BJP to voters  

April 22, 2024 01:38 am | Updated 06:07 am IST - New Delhi

People should vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll to ensure that the Centre is led by Ram bhakts, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday during a mega conclave of Hindu priests and seers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The event was held by the BJP to celebrate the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and mark Hindu New Year, just a month before voting is to be held for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats.

The gathering saw the presence of thousands of Hindu priests and seers, apart from Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the BJP candidates for Delhi.

Congratulating the audience for being part of the “new India”, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that each vote in this election is important as it will solidify the chances of Delhi and the Centre being led by Ram bhakts.

‘Will sweep Delhi’

“Before 2014, no government did anything for Lord Ram. It is only the BJP government that brought back Lord Ram to his palatial house in Ayodhya,” he said, alluding to the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22.

Mr. Dhami also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bringing a holistic vision for India’s development. He said just like Uttarakhand, the BJP candidates from Delhi will also have a definitive victory under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

“The party is sure that all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be won by it,” Mr. Goyal said.

Addressing the party’s supporters, who waved saffron flags and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said he belongs to the generation that witnessed the installation of Lord Ram’s idol at the temple in Ayodhya, where the Babri Masjid once stood.