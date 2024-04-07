GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

En Mann En Makkal Yatra exposed DMK’s wrongdoings: G.K. Vasan

April 07, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency candidate K. Annamalai exposed the DMK’s wrongdoings through ‘En Mann En Makkal Yatra’, said Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G. K. Vasan in Coimbatore on Sunday.

While campaigning for Mr. Annamalai at Singanallur on Sunday evening, Mr. Vasan said the former’s entry into the election battle in the constituency had upset many people. The DMK and the AIADMK could not fulfil the aspirations of the people, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.