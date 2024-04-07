En Mann En Makkal Yatra exposed DMK’s wrongdoings: G.K. Vasan

April 07, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency candidate K. Annamalai exposed the DMK’s wrongdoings through ‘En Mann En Makkal Yatra’, said Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G. K. Vasan in Coimbatore on Sunday.

While campaigning for Mr. Annamalai at Singanallur on Sunday evening, Mr. Vasan said the former’s entry into the election battle in the constituency had upset many people. The DMK and the AIADMK could not fulfil the aspirations of the people, he said.