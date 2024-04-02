Electoral victory would be your recognition of my public life of 40 years, Ramadoss tells PMK cadre

April 02, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday called upon his party members to work hard to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha poll. A victory alone would be their recognition of his public life, spanning over four decades, he said.

“It is not because of a desire to hold positions that I am saying we should win this election. On the contrary, it is because of a desire to revive the stalled development of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Ramadoss said in a statement.

Whenever his party stood strong in Parliament, Tamil Nadu was also strong, and vice versa, he said. “In Tamil Nadu, both the AIADMK and the DMK keep claiming that the competition is between them. But deep in their heart, they are afraid of the BJP-PMK alliance,” he said.

