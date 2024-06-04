Elections Results 2024: We are in NDA, we will remain in NDA: JD(U) leader K C Tyagi

Amid speculations over Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)'s next move in the wake of vote counting trends, senior party leader K C Tyagi on Tuesday said they are in the NDA and "we will be in the NDA".

"It is our final decision," Tyagi told PTIVideos here when asked about suggestions that the JD(U) may go back to the INDIA bloc.

According to the latest counting trends, the BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party but will fall short of majority on its own. It'd need the support of its NDA allies to form a government.

There were suggestions in certain quarters that JD(U) might go back to the INDIA bloc which has registered an improved performance. But Tyagi said there should an end to any such rumours.

Kumar's JD(U) was earlier part of the INDIA bloc -- a coalition of opposition parties -- formed to take on the BJP-led NDA before the 2024 elections. In the past, he has switched sides many times, and a few months before the polls, he had left the INDIA bloc to join the NDA.

The Lok Sabha has a total of 543 seats with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar sending 80 and 40 MPs respectively. Polls were held for 542 seats with Surat seat being won uncontested by the BJP earlier.

On its prospects in Bihar, Tyagi said the counting is underway and JD(U) is "maintaining lead on 13 seats of 16 seats (it contested in Bihar)".

On the overall trends, he said, "The verdict of the people is paramount. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, for the third time the NDA government will be formed. We respect the decisions of the people".

On the national level, the NDA led by Narendra Modi has been "successful" in getting a mandate and "we welcome it", he said.

Asked about the counting trends emerging from Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi said, "The SP's social engineering in UP, booth chemistry, changed this time. This is result of that".

The JD(U) leader said it is the only party in Bihar that works for social justice, poor people, and advocates secularism. Nitish Kumar is a leader who follows the ideals and principles of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, he added.

"Today we are no. 2 party in the NDA. We are at no. 2," Tyagi asserted and said that if the prime minister "wants and sends an invitation, our leader Nitish Kumar will positively responds".

He said the JD(U) earlier had also been part of the Union cabinet.

When asked whether BJP's performance has been below expectations, Tyagi said "if it was not the charisma (of Narendra Modi)", how would BJP have got these many seats otherwise.

"But, the BJP, and we all should sit and discuss," he added.

