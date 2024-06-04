ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024: Kangana, Hema Malini, Suresh Gopi leading; Take a look at performance of celebrity candidates

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:13 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 10:49 am IST

Here are celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry contesting in the General Elections 2024. 

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) Agnimitra Paul, Suresh Gopi, Kangana Ranaut, Shatrughan Sinha, and Hema Malini.

Political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), have fielded celebrities in several key constituencies in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

The BJP has fielded actors such as Kangana Ranaut (Mandi, Himachal Pradesh), Hema Malini (Mathura, Uttar Pradesh), Suresh Gopi (Thrissur, Kerala), and several others across the country. The TMC has also fielded actors and sportspersons, including former cricketers Yusuf Pathan (Bahrampore) and Kirti Azad (Bardhaman-Durgapur), in its stronghold of West Bengal.

Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Here is how the celebrities are performing in the General Elections 2024.

