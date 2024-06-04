GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: Kangana, Hema Malini, Suresh Gopi leading; Take a look at performance of celebrity candidates

Here are celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry contesting in the General Elections 2024. 

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:06 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 10:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
(From left) Agnimitra Paul, Suresh Gopi, Kangana Ranaut, Shatrughan Sinha, and Hema Malini.

(From left) Agnimitra Paul, Suresh Gopi, Kangana Ranaut, Shatrughan Sinha, and Hema Malini.

Political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), have fielded celebrities in several key constituencies in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The BJP has fielded actors such as Kangana Ranaut (Mandi, Himachal Pradesh), Hema Malini (Mathura, Uttar Pradesh), Suresh Gopi (Thrissur, Kerala), and several others across the country. The TMC has also fielded actors and sportspersons, including former cricketers Yusuf Pathan (Bahrampore) and Kirti Azad (Bardhaman-Durgapur), in its stronghold of West Bengal.

Here is how the celebrities are performing in the General Elections 2024.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / national elections / celebrity

