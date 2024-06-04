ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Dimple Yadav, Kanimozhi among women candidates leading with big margin

Published - June 04, 2024 05:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister Smriti Irani is trailing in Amethi

PTI

Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Mathura, shows a victory sign during Lok Sabha election result counting at a counting centre in Mathura on June 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Women candidates like Selja Kumari, Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Dimple Yadav and Misa Bharti are leading by a significant margin in their respective constituencies in the general elections. A total of 797 women contested the Lok Sabha elections. Some of the prominent women candidates who are leading in the contest include Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Dimple Yadav and Misa Bharti.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

Amethi's incumbent MP Smriti Irani and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi are among MPs trailing in their constituencies.

Ms. Selja Kumari, the Congress candidate from Sirsa, is also leading from her constituency by over 2.5 lakh votes, as of 3.35 p.m. Bansuri Swaraj, who has been fielded by the BJP from New Delhi constituency, is leading by over 50,000 votes.

At 3 p.m., Ms. Ranaut, a first-time contender from BJP in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was leading by over 70,000 against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh. Ms. Hema Malini, the incumbent MP from Mathura, was leading from the constituency with a margin of over 2 lakh votes against Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar.

Ms. Dimple Yadav, the incumbent MP from Mainpuri, has also maintained a comfortable lead of over 2 lakh against BJP's Jayveer Singh. Ms. Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, is leading against Union Minister and incumbent MP Ram Kripal Yadav from Bihar's Pataliputra by a margin over nearly 50,000 votes.

Mahua Moitra, incumbent MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, is also leading in her seat by a margin of over 50,000 votes while Baramati's incumbent MP Supriya Sule was leading by over 20,000 votes. DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, incumbent MP from Thoothukkudi, was leading from her constituency by over 2.5 lakh votes.

