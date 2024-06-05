ADVERTISEMENT

Election results 2024: Will play our part in choosing non-BJP, non-NDA PM candidate: Owaisi

Published - June 05, 2024 05:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi will need political crutches to form government and should introspect’

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

AIMIM chief and party candidate Asaduddin Owaisi being greeted by supporters after he won the Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad constituency, at the party headquarters., in Hyderabad, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)‘s Asaduddin Owaisi, who registered his fifth consecutive win from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said that his party would play its part in a scenario that involves a “non-BJP, non-NDA” prime ministerial candidate.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking to the media after receiving his certificate from Returning Officer Anudeep Durishetty.

“If the situation so arises that Narendra Modi does not become Prime Minister for a third term, and if we are needed, we certainly will support this move. It is because we publicly took a stand to stop BJP [from coming to power]. We want to tell Narendra Modi to see why this verdict has come. He has to introspect,” Mr. Owaisi said.

Even as he pointed out that final counting was under way, he expected the BJP would fail to reach to “magic number” of 272 seats.

Mr. Owaisi said the Lok Sabha election results reflect the public’s exasperation and weariness with the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s politics of hate and showing the people false dreams”. The ‘char sau paar’ slogan was solely to change the Constitution of India.

He claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, at several places, openly supported the BJP. While he said that he did not know the reason behind the strategy, he pointed out that it was something the public should know.

