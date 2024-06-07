Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 said he would strive to ensure unanimity in all decisions of his next government and asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of ‘nation first’. He met BJP veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences in Delhi, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

Chosen by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as their leader to become Prime Minister for the third time, he also said the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens.

He said mutual trust was at the core of this alliance and they were committed to principle of ‘sarv pantha sambhava’ (all sects are equal).

He will take oath for the third time on June 9 at 6 p.m.