GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha election results 2024 updates: Highlights on June 7, 2024

INDIA alliance parties have already started saying alliance was only for LS polls, it shows their character, hunger for power, says Narendra Modi at NDA meet

Updated - June 07, 2024 05:35 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 11:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences on June 7, 2024, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences on June 7, 2024, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term. | Photo Credit: AP

This live is now closed. Click here for the latest updates from the Lok Sabha election results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 said he would strive to ensure unanimity in all decisions of his next government and asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of ‘nation first’. He met BJP veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences in Delhi, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term. 

Also read | The rise and journey of Narendra Modi: Timeline

Chosen by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as their leader to become Prime Minister for the third time, he also said the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens.

He said mutual trust was at the core of this alliance and they were committed to principle of ‘sarv pantha sambhava’ (all sects are equal).

He will take oath for the third time on June 9 at 6 p.m.

  • June 07, 2024 17:13
    President Muizzu to attend PM Modi’s oath ceremony in New Delhi

    Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi over the weekend, according to a media report on Friday. 

    News portal Edition.mv quoted its sister-publication in Dhivehi, Mihaaru News, as saying that President Muizzu will leave for New Delhi on Saturday for the ceremony accompanied by several other senior government officials.

    There was no official confirmation yet from the Maldives President’s Office about Mr. Muizzu’s first official visit to India. 

    Earlier on Wednesday, Mr. Muizzu had congratulated Modi and voiced his desire to work with the Indian Prime Minister to advance the bilateral ties. “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. 

    PTI

  • June 07, 2024 16:56
    PM Modi meets former President Ram Nath Kovind before staking claim to form government

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former President Ram Nath Kovind, in the national capital before staking a claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term. 

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi met veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi at their respective residences.

    ANI

  • June 07, 2024 16:27
    Tharoor bats for Rahul as LoP, says he was ‘man of match’ of LS polls

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi as “the man of the match” of the Lok Sabha polls and said it would only be fitting that he takes on the mantle of the Leader of the Opposition in the house.

    In an interview with PTI after his fourth-straight Lok Sabha polls victory, Mr. Tharoor said the message of the mandate was that the electorate has given a “comeuppance” to the BJP’s “overweening arrogance” and its “my way or the high way attitude”. 

    “It will be a challenge for Mr (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah who have not been used to consulting very much in running their government and I think this is going to test their ability to change their way of functioning and be more accommodative and more conciliatory within the government and also I hope with the opposition,” Mr. Tharoor said on the incoming coalition government of the NDA.

    Batting for Rahul Gandhi to take on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Tharoor said the former Congress president was unquestionably the star of this Lok Sabha performance.

    In Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Tharoor beat Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar by over 16,077 votes. 

    PTI

  • June 07, 2024 16:25
    Adhir to attend Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi

    West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whose quest for a sixth consecutive term from Baharampur Lok Sabha seat was halted by the TMC, on Friday said he will go to New Delhi to attend the party’s central working committee meeting.

    The veteran Congress leader said he cannot comment on conjectures when asked whether he would continue as the president of the WBPCC.

    Mr. Chowdhury said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting would be held on Saturday and as such he was asked to go to Delhi to attend it.

    PTI

  • June 07, 2024 16:07
    Modi meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before staking claim as PM for third time

    Narendra Modi met BJP veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences in Delhi on June 7, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

    He visited Mr. Advani soon after being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha. After meeting Mr. Advani, he went to the residence of Mr. Joshi, a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Subsequently, Mr. Modi also met former president Ram Nath Kovind.

  • June 07, 2024 15:52
    Modi will become PM owing to ‘borrowed benevolence,’ says DMK

    Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on June 7 stated that the people did not vote for Narendra Modi to rule the nation but circumstances have allowed him to become prime minister on the basis of “borrowed benevolence” - pointing to the support from NDA allies, including TDP and JD(U).

    The Dravidian party’s Tamil mouthpiece ‘ Murasoli,’ in an editorial said Mr. Modi sought votes in the name of god and when that campaign did not click, he claimed that “he was god himself” but eventually he would now become the prime minister only due to the support of Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar.

    - PTI

  • June 07, 2024 15:28
    Nepal PM Prachanda to travel to India on June 9 to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

    Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will undertake a three-day visit to India from June 9 during which he is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, an official said.

    The meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Prachanda endorsed Mr. Prachanda’s India visit.

    Click here to read more...
  • June 07, 2024 15:09
    Narendra Modi meets L.K. Advani after being chosen as leader of NDA

    Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi met veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani on June 7 after being chosen as leader of NDA parliamentary party. 

    He was chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as its leader to become prime minister for the third time.

  • June 07, 2024 14:59
    Aaditya Thackeray suggests TDP, JD(U) to demand Lok Sabha Speaker’s post

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on June 7 said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janta Dal United (JDU), key to forming the next NDA government at the Centre, must insist on getting the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post.

    In a post on ‘X’, Mr. Thackeray claimed that the minute the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms a government, it will try to break the parties of its allies.

    “A humble suggestion to the possible allies of the BJP in the newly remembered NDA. Get the post of the Speaker,” he said.

  • June 07, 2024 14:54
    Achieving unanimity will be our aim in all decisions: PM Modi at NDA meet

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 said he would strive to ensure unanimity in all decisions of his next government and asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of ‘nation first’.

    Chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as its leader to become prime minister for the third time, Modi also said the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens. 

    Click here to read more...
  • June 07, 2024 14:26
    Fully committed to nation, says PM Modi

    Narendra Modi ended his address at the NDA meet, saying, “One life, one mission - ensuring respect for ‘my mother India’ and taking our country to new heights.”

    “I am fully committed to nation, I’m available 24/7; we all need to work together for the country,” he said.

  • June 07, 2024 14:10
    Investments in India growing in a big way: PM Modi

    “We will ensure India leads world in ‘green era’, I urge everyone to plant a tree in name of their mothers as respect for mother earth. Respect for India and investments into India both are growing in a big way,” PM Modi at NDA meet. 

  • June 07, 2024 14:07
    Empowering poor and middle class our top priority: PM Modi

    “Our government believes in competitive and cooperative federalism,” said Narendra Modi at NDA parliamentary meet. 

    “Empowering poor, middle class our priority, we will continue to ensure welfare of people, deliver quality life to all,” he added.

  • June 07, 2024 14:04
    Congress couldn’t touch 100-mark in LS polls even after 10 years: PM Modi

    “INDIA alliance parties have already started saying alliance was only for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it shows their character, hunger for power,” said Narendra Modi on June 7 during key NDA meet.

    “They tried to paint 2024 Lok Sabha results as loss for us but people of our country know we never lost,” he added.

    Taking a swipe at the Congress, Mr. Modi also said that even after 10 years, the grand old party couldn’t touch 100-mark in the Lok Sabha polls. “Their total seats in last three polls fewer than our tally in this election alone,” he said.

  • June 07, 2024 13:52
    Missed Parliamentary debates, hope that Oppn. MPs contribute: PM Modi

    “I see 2024 Lok Sabha results as grand victory for NDA but Opposition tried to reject our victory,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NDA meet.

    “Been missing Parliamentary debates, I hope Opposition MPs will also contribute to nation-building when they come to Parliament,” he added.

  • June 07, 2024 13:42
    Odisha to be among India’s key growth engines: PM Modi

    “Whenever I think of Lord Jagannatha, I feel he is God of poor; for the next 25 years, Odisha will be among country’s key growth engines,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 at NDA meeting.

  • June 07, 2024 13:40
    Achieving unanimity will be our aim in all decisions: PM Modi at NDA meet

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 said he would strive to ensure unanimity in all decisions of his next government and asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of ‘nation first’.

    Chosen by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as their leader to become prime minister for the third time, PM Modi also said the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens.

  • June 07, 2024 13:38
    PM Modi lashes out at INDIA bloc leaders for questioning EVMs

    Power of India’s democracy that those questioning EVMs and Election Commission were silenced after results, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NDA meet. 

    “I strongly feel people of INDIA alliance belong to previous century when they question tech advancements like EVMs, Aadhaar,” Mr. Modi said.

  • June 07, 2024 13:28
    Oppn. bloc never served the nation, will lose in next elections: Nitish Kumar

    Days after the Lok Sabha poll outcome, Janata Dal-United (JDU) Chief Nitish Kumar on June 7 lashed out at the INDIA Opposition bloc claiming that the latter never worked for the country.

    Agli baar jab aap aaiye toh kuch log jo idhar udhar jeet gaya hai, agli baar sab haarega. Humko poora bharosa hai (Those who have won this time will lose the next elections. I’m confident about it). They never worked for the nation. They never served the country. The country will progress under your (PM Modi) leadership” said Mr. Kumar.

  • June 07, 2024 13:23
    NDA govt to focus on good governance: PM Modi

    The NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, minimum interference in lives of common citizens, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • June 07, 2024 13:18
    NDA is committed to ‘sarva dharma sambhava’: PM Modi

    The NDA is committed to principle of ‘sarva dharma sambhava’ (all religions are equal), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet on June 6.

    “This is most successful alliance in India’s history, our aim will be to reach unanimity in all our decisions,” said PM Modi at NDA meet.

  • June 07, 2024 13:10
    PM Modi elected as leader of NDA

    All alliance partners unanimously pass resolution to make Narendra Modi leader of NDA parliamentary party.

  • June 07, 2024 12:53
    We will stand with PM Modi in all his decisions: Nitish Kumar

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar proposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name as PM for third term, saying his party will stand with BJP every day during his tenure.

  • June 07, 2024 12:47
    PM Modi is right leader at right time for India: Chandrababu Naidu at NDA meet

    Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on June 6 proposed Narendra Modi’s name as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and the proposal was seconded by his party colleagues Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari as well as top NDA leaders.

    At a meeting of the NDA parliamentary party here at the central hall of old Parliament house, Singh also credited Modi for expanding the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and said this grouping is not a compulsion but a commitment for the BJP.

    After Mr. Shah, Mr. Gadkari also seconded the three proposals made by Mr. Singh to make PM Modi the leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha, of the NDA parliamentary party and the BJP parliamentary party.

  • June 07, 2024 12:42
    Will make sure seats won by Oppn in 2024 polls return to NDA: Nitish Kumar

    We will make sure all the seats won by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha elections return to the NDA, said JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 

  • June 07, 2024 12:36
    NDA leaders propose Modi’s name as leader of NDA parliamentary party

    BJP’s Nitin Gadkari, NDA leaders second proposal to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi leader of BJP in Lok Sabha, BJP parliamentary party, NDA parliamentary party.

  • June 07, 2024 12:34
    Modi a great asset to India: TDP chief

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a zeal and a vision, and is a great asset to the nation, said TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at a key NDA meet on June 7.

  • June 07, 2024 12:31
    India has become global powerhouse under PM Modi’s leadership: Naidu

    “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, nation has been transformed into a global powerhouse. I have been in the politics for four decades, I can say PM Modi has made India proud. We are confident in the next tenure, he will make India the greatest economy,” says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

  • June 07, 2024 12:24
    Alliance not a compulsion but commitment for BJP: Rajnath Singh

    Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi’s name as leader of BJP and National Democratic Alliance in Lok Sabha.

    He also credited PM Modi for expanding BJP-led NDA.

  • June 07, 2024 12:20
    Under PM Modi’s leadership, India set out with resolution of a developed nation: J.P. Nadda

    “I am happy to inform you that the NDA govt was also formed in Andhra Pradesh. In Arunachal Pradesh too, we formed our Govt for the third time. In Sikkim, NDA formed its govt too...We remember that 10 years ago, there was an indifferent India, it was said about India that nothing was going to change here and today, 10 years later, under the leadership of PM Modi, the same India has become an aspiring India and has set out with the resolution of a developed India,” said BJP president J.P. Nadda.

  • June 07, 2024 12:17
    Rajnath Singh speaks at key NDA meeting Parliament’s central hall
  • June 07, 2024 12:12
    PM Modi to take oath for third time on June 9 at 6 p.m.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the third time on June 9 at 6 p.m., says BJP leader Pralhad Joshi at NDA parliamentary party meeting.

  • June 07, 2024 11:40
    The rise and journey of Narendra Modi: Timeline

    Narendra Damodardas Modi, who was born in the ancient city of Vadnagar in present-day Gujarat into a middle-class Hindu family with no political background, on May 29 became the third-longest serving prime minister of India surpassing Congress’ Manmohan Singh.

    He is also the country’s longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter and first women Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - both from Congress - are the two prime ministers above him.

    Modi-led incumbent government is set to return to power for the third time in a row. Modi, who started his political career as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member, is the center of the massive success the Bharatiya Janata Party has been able to create for the past decade.

    Click here to read more...
  • June 07, 2024 11:32
    “We are with PM Modi”: JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy

    Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy affirmed on June 7 his party’s support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form a “stable government.” 

    Speaking to ANI as he arrived in the National Capital to attend the NDA MPs meeting, Kumaraswamy said, “We are all with him (PM Modi), we are joining hands with only NDA. Not only me but the entire country has a lot of expectations from PM Modi regarding developments, several problems have to be solved.”

  • June 07, 2024 11:11
    Modi set to be formally elected as alliance leader

    Newly elected lawmakers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrived in New Delhi on June 7 for their first meeting at which he will be formally elected as their leader, ahead of presenting his claim to form a new coalition government.

    Although PM Modi will become prime minister for a record-equalling third consecutive term, this is the first time his Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has needed regional parties for support to form the government.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / election / national government / national politics / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.