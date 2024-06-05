The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) emerged on top in the State by winning 18 of the 20 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on June 4. Ending its electoral drought the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account by bagging the Thrissur seat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and many other sitting MPs of the party and its allies retained their seats. Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate in Thrissur, secured a comfortable margin of 74,686 votes in the central Kerala constituency, against his rivals - V.S. Sunil Kumar of LDF and K. Muraleedharan of UDF.

Almost similar to the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in which the Left could win only one seat, the candidates of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered severe blows even in their strongholds like Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, and Palakkad.

While CPI(M)‘s K. Radhakrishnan won Alathur seat against incumbent Ramya Haridas of Congress, RSP’s sitting MP N.K. Premachandran won the Kollam seat with over 1.5 lakh votes. The Thiruvananthapuram LS seat, which witnessed a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress and the BJP, saw the Congress’s Shashi Tharoor retaining the seat with a comfortable margin against BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

According to Election Commission’s latest update, of the total electorate of 2,77,49,159 as many as 1,97,48,764 voters exercised their franchise on April 26. This includes 1,02,81,005 women, 94,67,612 men and 147 transgender voters. 71.72% of women voters, 70.57% of male voters and 40.05% of transgender voted in the election. As per the latest data, Vadakara has recorded the highest poll percentage. Pathanamthitta remains at the bottom of the list. Alappuzha remains the only southern district with poll percentage above 70%.

The UDF, which retained almost all its seats, has continued its dominance in the Lok Sabha elections. The UDF has managed to win more than 10 seats in all Lok Sabha elections since 2009.

However, the Congress has recorded a dip in their vote share in this year compared to 2019, while the BJP’s vote share increased considerably. The CPI(M)‘s vote share remained almost the same as 2019.

Of the 14 incumbents fielded by the Congress party 12 won. K. Muraleedharan, who changed the constituency from Vadakara to Thrissur, and Remya Haridas, who won Alathur last year, failed to register win this year. CPI(M)‘s lone MP from the State in 2019 general election A.M. Arif lost Alappuzha to K.C. Venugopal of Congress.

