West Bengal Election Results 2024: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee set for massive victory in Diamond Harbour

Updated - June 04, 2024 03:23 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Banerjee bagged 7,18,189 votes till 2.06 pm, while his BJP opponent, Abhijit Das, trails far behind with 1,86,827 votes

PTI

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC general secretary, after casting his vote in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

TMC heavyweight and sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee is all set to clinch a third straight victory from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, with an insurmountable lead of over 5,31,362 votes, as counting was underway.

Banerjee bagged 7,18,189 votes till 2.06 pm, while his BJP opponent, Abhijit Das, trails far behind with 1,86,827 votes, according to Election Commission data.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

In 2019, Banerjee won by a margin exceeding three lakh votes and captured more than 56 per cent vote share.

Strategically nestled between Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas district, Diamond Harbour is a vital stronghold for the TMC.

Diamond Harbour has also turned into an epicentre of West Bengal’s political battleground, with the TMC projecting it as a “model constituency”, while the opposition labelling the constituency as a “laboratory of violence.”

A resounding victory here would not just reaffirm the leadership of the TMC MP, the nephew of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but also fortify his standing within the TMC, especially when the party is grappling with internal rifts.

