Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

The Lok Sabha results are not as expected, says Rajasthan BJP chief

The Opposition tried to mislead the people by raising irrelevant issues during the election, and the NDA has got the support, love and blessings of the people, C.P. Joshi said

Updated - June 04, 2024 04:19 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 04:12 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi. File

Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition parties tried to mislead people by raising irrelevant issues during the elections and it was the NDA which got the support, love and blessings of all, Rajasthan BJP chief C.P. Joshi said on June 4 as the NDA inched closer to victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

“The Lok Sabha results are not as expected. We are still waiting for the final results. But the counting trends clearly show that an NDA government is going to be formed at the Centre,” Mr. Joshi told reporters during a press conference at the BJP State headquarters in Jaipur.

"The Opposition tried to mislead the people of the country by raising irrelevant issues during the election, and the NDA has got the support, love and blessings of the people," he added.

Follow the live Rajasthan election results here

Mr. Joshi also thanked the people of Chittorgarh for electing him as MP for the third consecutive time. He is leading in the seat by 3,57,747 votes against Congress's Udailal Anjana.

Counting is underway for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State, of which the BJP is leading in 14 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress on eight. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP-led NDA had won all the 25 seats.

