Tamil Nadu election results 2024: Results will not demotivate AIADMK, says Edappadi Palaniswami

Updated - June 05, 2024 01:07 am IST

Published - June 05, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi Palaniswami  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday that the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election would not demotivate his party workers but would provide lessons to his party on how to face the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Thanking those who voted for the AIADMK and its allies, Mr. Palaniswami said he was “moved” by the election outcome, but the results did not “fully reflect the people’s aspirations”.

“They [the people] favoured those who had the strength of authority, money, and false campaign, besides anti-morality conspirators,” the AIADMK leader added.

