GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Tamil Nadu election results 2024: Results will not demotivate AIADMK, says Edappadi Palaniswami

Updated - June 05, 2024 01:07 am IST

Published - June 05, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi Palaniswami 

Edappadi Palaniswami  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday that the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election would not demotivate his party workers but would provide lessons to his party on how to face the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Thanking those who voted for the AIADMK and its allies, Mr. Palaniswami said he was “moved” by the election outcome, but the results did not “fully reflect the people’s aspirations”.

“They [the people] favoured those who had the strength of authority, money, and false campaign, besides anti-morality conspirators,” the AIADMK leader added.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.