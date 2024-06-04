Election results 2024: NDA slips, Congress gains ground in northeast

The BJP has emerged as the largest party in the northeast for the second successive Lok Sabha election while the Congress almost doubled its seat count over 2019.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates.

Of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the region, 14 are in Assam, two each in Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim. The BJP rules the first six States on its own or in partnership with regional members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA bagged 16 seats, three fewer than the 19 it won in 2019. The BJP’s tally also came down from 14 to 13 although the party won the same number of seats – nine in Assam and two each in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura – as in 2019.

While the NDA upped the number of seats in Assam from nine five years ago to 11 this time, it received a setback in Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

Major upset

The Congress caused a major upset by wresting the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur seats from the BJP and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) respectively, the Tura seat in Meghalaya from the National People’s Party (NPP), and the Nagaland seat from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

The NPP, NPF, and NDPP are constituents of the NDA. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) reduced the loss for the NDA by winning the Barpeta and Kokrajhar seats in Assam.

The AGP last won a Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and the UPPL entered the Lower House of Parliament for the first time.

Another NDA member, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha – fresh from a landslide victory in the Sikkim Assembly polls – won the lone seat in the Himalayan State.

Congress won seven seats, three more than in 2019. It won the Dhubri, Jorhat, and Nagaon seats in Assam, the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur seats in Manipur, the lone Nagaland seat and the Tura seat in Meghalaya.

BJP’s flops in Manipur

The grand old party beat the odds to stage a comeback in Nagaland after 20 years, wrest Inner Manipur from BJP, Outer Manipur from NPF, and Tura from the National People’s Party (NPP). The Congress rode the people’s anger against the BJP for poor handling of ethnic violence to win the Manipur seats.

The remaining two seats went to non-aligned parties – the ruling Zoram People’s Movement in Mizoram and the Voice of the People Party (VPP), formed ahead of the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly polls, in Shillong, which was a Congress bastion for 26 years.

The results were on expected lines except for Manipur, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. In Meghalaya, the NPP led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma was tipped to retain Tura.

The prominent winners in the region were Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal (Dibrugarh, Assam) and Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West) and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura West) for the BJP and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat, Assam).

Former Union ministers Agatha K. Sangma of NPP (Tura) and Vincent H. Pala of Congress (Shillong) were the prominent losers along with All India United Democratic Front chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, who lost by a record margin of more than 10 lakh votes to Rakibul Hussain of Congress in Assam’s Dhubri seat. It would have been his fourth straight term.