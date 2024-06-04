Staring at one of its worst electoral defeats from Uttar Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is trailing behind in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, the BSP has garnered about 9.24% of votes in Uttar Pradesh and 1.99% across the country, as per Election Commission data.

At 3.00 pm, Samajwadi Party candidates were leading on 36 Lok Sabha seats in U.P., while their INDIA bloc ally Congress was leading on seven seats. The BJP is leading on 33 seats in the State, while its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal is leading on two Lok Sabha seat each.

Chandrashekhar of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is leading from Nagina (SC) seat over his BJP rival Om Kumar by over 1.09 lakh votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the Narendra Modi wave had swept the State, the BSP failed to win any seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP contested the election in alliance with the SP and RLD, and emerged victorious in 10 parliamentary constituencies.

The BSP, which has the status of a national party, had won 21 seats in 2009 in UP, improving its tally of 19 in 2004. The Mayawati-led party had won six seats in U.P. in the 1996 Lok Sabha polls, four in the 1998 parliamentary elections and 14 seats in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP's electoral performance in the 2022 UP assembly elections was equally poor as only one BSP candidate managed to win.

