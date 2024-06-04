Election results 2024: Mayawati’s BSP faces a sharp fall in Uttar Pradesh

The Bahujan Samaj Party failed to win a single seat in the 2024 general election, which it fought alone, despite contesting the highest number of seats among the six national parties, fielding candidates in 488 constituencies, including all 80 in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP’s absence from the 18th Lok Sabha coincides with the parliamentary entry of Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who centred his campaign on fulfilling “Kanshi Ram ji ke sapne (Dalit icon and BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s dreams)“.

Mr. Azad won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes, with the BSP candidate garnering little over 13,000 votes, a poor fourth in the contestants tally behind the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. BSP president Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand — whom she appointed the party’s national coordinator and her heir apparent at the beginning of the campaign — had delivered his debut electoral speech at Nagina.

Opposition criticism

Amidst the crushing defeat, Ms. Mayawati did not comment on the results. She has been facing sharp criticism from Opposition parties who have alleged that she has been operating under the pressure of the BJP. Midway through the seven phase election, Ms. Mayawati fired Mr. Anand from his post, following his anti-BJP speeches.

The BSP had fielded 35 Muslim candidates in Uttar Pradesh, the highest by any party in the State. This move was criticised by the SP and Congress combine, who claimed that it was a bid to split minority votes.

In the 2019 election, which the BSP fought in alliance with the Samajawadi Party, it had won 10 seats. Till 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the BSP’s national vote share stood at a little over 2%, almost halving its 2019 score. In Uttar Pradesh too, it reported a loss of three percentage points compared to its performance in the 2022 Assembly election, when it had cornered 12.88% of votes, despite winning just one seat.