The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) was leading in Tripura's two Lok Sabha seats as the counting of votes was underway on June 4, according to the Election Commission's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb was ahead of his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha in Tripura West parliamentary seat by 3,19,487 votes.

Also Read : Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

In the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman was leading by 2,92,164 votes over her nearest rival Rajendra Reang of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won the West Tripura seat by over 5 lakh votes and bagged Tripura East Lok Sabha by more than 4.8 lakh votes.

Follow Tripura Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE updates

The voting for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat was held on April 16, and the Tripura East on April 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.