Tripura Election Results 2024: BJP leads in two LS seats in Tripura

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:57 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:41 am IST - Agartala

Election Results 2024: BJP leading in Tripura’s Lok Sabha seats with significant margins

PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha holds the roadshow in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Tripura Lok Sabha seat candidate Biplab Kumar Deb for the Lok Sabha Polls, in West Tripura. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) was leading in Tripura's two Lok Sabha seats as the counting of votes was underway on June 4, according to the Election Commission's website.

BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb was ahead of his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha in Tripura West parliamentary seat by 3,19,487 votes.

In the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman was leading by 2,92,164 votes over her nearest rival Rajendra Reang of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won the West Tripura seat by over 5 lakh votes and bagged Tripura East Lok Sabha by more than 4.8 lakh votes.

The voting for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat was held on April 16, and the Tripura East on April 26.

