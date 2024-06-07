GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA MPs arrive to elect PM Modi as their leader

Although PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for third consecutive term, this is the first time that the BJP has needed regional parties for support to form the government.

Updated - June 07, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - June 07, 2024 11:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President J.P. Nadda, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders after announcement of Lok Sabha election results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President J.P. Nadda, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders after announcement of Lok Sabha election results. | Photo Credit: PTI

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance arrived at Parliament complex on June 7 to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.

Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, will be part of the meeting where BJP president J.P. Nadda is expected to propose a resolution in support of Modi’s leadership, with allies and MPs likely to endorse it.

After Modi is elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP’s N. Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)‘s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.

The swearing-in is likely to be held on June 9, sources said.

Follow the live updates below:

  • June 07, 2024 11:40
    The rise and journey of Narendra Modi: Timeline

    Narendra Damodardas Modi, who was born in the ancient city of Vadnagar in present-day Gujarat into a middle-class Hindu family with no political background, on May 29 became the third-longest serving prime minister of India surpassing Congress’ Manmohan Singh.

    He is also the country’s longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter and first women Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - both from Congress - are the two prime ministers above him.

    Modi-led incumbent government is set to return to power for the third time in a row. Modi, who started his political career as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member, is the center of the massive success the Bharatiya Janata Party has been able to create for the past decade.

    Click here to read more...
  • June 07, 2024 11:32
    “We are with PM Modi”: JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy

    Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy affirmed on June 7 his party’s support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form a “stable government.” 

    Speaking to ANI as he arrived in the National Capital to attend the NDA MPs meeting, Kumaraswamy said, “We are all with him (PM Modi), we are joining hands with only NDA. Not only me but the entire country has a lot of expectations from PM Modi regarding developments, several problems have to be solved.”

  • June 07, 2024 11:11
    Modi set to be formally elected as alliance leader

    Newly elected lawmakers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrived in New Delhi on June 7 for their first meeting at which he will be formally elected as their leader, ahead of presenting his claim to form a new coalition government.

    Although PM Modi will become prime minister for a record-equalling third consecutive term, this is the first time his Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has needed regional parties for support to form the government.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / election / national government / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.