Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance arrived at Parliament complex on June 7 to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.

Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, will be part of the meeting where BJP president J.P. Nadda is expected to propose a resolution in support of Modi’s leadership, with allies and MPs likely to endorse it.

After Modi is elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP’s N. Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)‘s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.

The swearing-in is likely to be held on June 9, sources said.

