Election Results 2024 | India celebrates democracy — in pictures

The election results for all the 543 seats were announced by the Election Commission of India early this morning. With the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) falling short of the halfway mark that would have given it the sole majority in the Lok Sabha, the party will have to rely on its allies to form the next government.

Despite no single party securing a majority, all parties gained representation showing the essence of democracy.

Here are some images capturing leaders and party supporters celebrating the results across India:

Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi, leaves the party headquarters with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after addressing a press conference in New Delhi on June 4, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda greet supporters upon their arrival for a meeting at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024.

Mother and son of jailed independent candidate from Baramulla constituency Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid show victory sign after Rashid won the Lok Sabha elections, on June 4, 2024.

BJP State President K. Surendran and other Senior Leaders with party’s lone Kerala MP from Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, at the Party State Headquarters, in Thiruvananthapuram on June 4, 2024.

Telugu Desam Party’s(TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu greets a boisterous crowd cheering lustily after he was declared the winner in the elections, outside the party office in Mangalagiri on June 4, 2024.

Minister for Industries T. R. B. Rajaa greeting partys Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency winner Ganapathy P. Rajkumar on a victory procession outside the counting centre in Coimbatore on June 4, 2023.

Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi waves the national flag as he celebrates his win from the Jalandhar seat in the Lok Sabha elections, in Jalandhar on June 4, 2024.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury being felicitated by party leader Keshab Mahanta and others after the former won the Lok Sabha election from Barpeta constituency, in Guwahati, on June 5, 2024.

Communist Party of India (Marxist)[CPI(M)] cadres bursting crackers to celebrate the victory of their party Lok Sabha canditate S. Venkatesan, in Madurai on June 4, 2024.

Janata Dal (United) supporters offer sweets to the cut out of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as initial trends show victory for the party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, in Patna on June 4, 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut being offered with sweets by her mother as she leads from the Mandi constituency during the vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi on June 4, 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aparajita Sarangi arrives to offer prayers at the Lingaraj Temple after her victory from the Bhubaneswar constituency in the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, in Bhubaneswar on June 6, 2024.

Jubiliant Shashi Tharoor who won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament constituency with his supporters, in Thiruvananthapuram on June 4, 2024.

Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) candidate Supriya Sule meets party workers as they celebrate the Lok Sabha election result, at the party office in Mumbai, on June 4, 2024.

BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal being greeted after he won the Lok Sabha election from Bikaner constituency, in Bikaner on June 4, 2024.

Samajwadi Party workers celebrating party victory in the Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow on June 4, 2024. The party emerged with the third-most seats nationally, after the BJP and Congress.

Congress Puducherry Lok Sabha candidate V. Vaithilingam thanks the voters on the open jeep after receiving the certificate of victory in Puducherry on June 4, 2024.

BJP workers celebrating the party victory, in the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) supporters celebrating the victory in the State, at BJP office, in Bengaluru on June 4, 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Abhishek Banerjee meets the press after their big win in Bengal

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi being garlanded by party workers after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Thoothukudi constituency, on June 4, 2024.