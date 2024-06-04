Election Results 2024: How are the key candidates faring?

With the counting of votes underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, here is how the key contenders in the fray are faring. The BJP-led NDA is currently leading, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has put up a stiff contest this time crossing the 200 mark.

Among the prominent candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading at the moment in Varanasi with 49,859 votes ahead of Congress’s Ajay Rai. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading in both Kerala’s Wayanad and Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats.

As per initial trends, jailed pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is leading in Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. In the Hasan Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka MP and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna who is currently in police custody over sexual harassment charges is leading by a significant margin over Congress’s Shreyas M Patel.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gained major leads in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats. As per the Election Commission figures at 1.45 p.m., the Congress leader was leading by a margin of three lakh votes from Wayanad and 2.3 lakh votes from Rae Bareli. Mr. Gandhi won from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 by a margin by getting 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197. He is fighting the 2024 contest against CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP’s state chief K Surendran. In Rae Bareli, his nearest rival is Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP.

Amit Shah

In the fray to retain the Gandhinagar seat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is leading over Congress candidate Sonal Patel by a margin of around six lakh votes, as of 1.45 p.m. One of the keenly watched contests in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the seat has been a BJP bastion for long, having sent stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani to Parliament. In the 2019 polls, Mr. Shah defeated Congress leader C J Chavda by 5.57 lakh votes. This year, the Congress has fielded Sonal Ramanbhai Patel from the seat.

Amritpal Singh

As per latest trends, pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is leading in Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Arrested by the Punjab Police from Moga’s Rode village last April and charged under the National Security Act, the chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit has gained a significant lead against his nearest rival candidate, Congress’ Kulbir Singh Zira, as of 1.45 ap.m. As an Independent candidate, Amritpal Singh focused on the release of former Sikh militants from prison, ending the drug menace in Punjab and protecting the Sikh identity. He is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act.

Supriya Sule

In Baramati, which has been one of the most riveting contests in the 2024 elections, sitting NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has maintained a lead over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The Pawar-versus-Pawar tussle is the fallout of a split in the original NCP last year when Ajit Pawar sided with the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with his loyalist MLAs. A three-term MP from Baramati, Ms. Sule was leading by around 8,000 votes, as per trends at 11.30 a.m.

Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka MP and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna who is currently in police custody over sexual harassment charges is trailing by a significant margin in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. As per latest data available with the Election Commission, the 33-year-old is trailing behind his rival Shreyas Patel of the Congress by over 43,000 votes.

The Hassan seat has historically been a stronghold of the JD(S) with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda representing the constituency many times in the past. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Revanna emerged victorious, securing 6,76,606 votes, while Manju A of the BJP received 535,282 votes, resulting in a victory margin of 141,324 votes.Mr. Revanna was taken into custody last week after landing in Bengaluru more than a month after he fled the country in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations.

Akhilesh Yadav

In the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (SP) since 1998, SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is leading against BJP’s Subrat Pathak, early election results show. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Kannauj seat experienced a notable shift when Mr. Pathak won by a narrow margin of 12,000 votes, defeating Ms. Dimple Yadav, Mr. Akhilesh Yadav’s wife.

Kangana Ranaut

As per the latest trends, Bollywood actor-turned-politician, the BJP’s new entrant, is making a strong debut, continues to lead the race in her constituency, Mandi. She is contesting against Congress veteran Vikramaditya Singh. Although initially a Congress stronghold, in the 2019 elections, BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma won the seat by a massive margin of over 43%, securing 68.75% of the votes.

Kanhaiya Kumar

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president has been a polarising figure ever since he came into limelight in 2016 with his speech on campus demanding ‘azadi’. He made his election debut in 2019, and fought the contest on a Communist Party of India from Begusarai in Bihar. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has fielded him from the North East Delhi constituency. As per latest trends, Mr. Kumar is trailing behind BJP nominee Manoj Tiwari by a margin of over lakh votes. Both Mr. Tiwari and Mr. Kumar hail from Bihar.

Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is trailing by a big margin in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir. The former Jammu and Kashmir CM is locked in a triangular contest with jailed Kashmiri politician and independent candidate Engineer Rashid, and separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajad Gani Lone. Mr. Rashid is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a UAPA case. In the 2019 elections, the jailed leader threw a surprise, bagging 1.01 lakh votes. He was just 31,192 votes behind the winning candidate and a mere 827 votes less than JKPC’s candidate.

