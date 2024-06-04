GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election results 2024: Counting of votes begins in Kerala

Published - June 04, 2024 08:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Voters in Kerala remain glued to television sets and social media platforms as the counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in the southern State began in counting halls across 20 centres on Tuesday morning.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

The process kicked off with the counting of postal ballots at 8 a.m. The counting of votes polled in the electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 a.m.

Initial trends are expected to emerge by 9 a.m., Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul had said on Monday. The final results are expected to be out by late afternoon today, according to election officials.

In the Phase II, April 26 elections, 71.27% of the 2,77,49,159-strong electorate had cast their votes in the State’s 20 Lok Sabha constituencies.  

Given the three-cornered nature of the electoral battles in constituencies such as Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, the Kerala results are awaited with great interest. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) entered the 2024 poll battle scene with 18 and two seats respectively. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also harbours strong hopes this time, having fielded Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress’s sitting MP Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram and actor Suresh Gopi in Thrissur.  

Various exit polls had forecast happy tidings for the UDF. 

Elaborate security arrangements are in place to ensure that the election results are declared in a trouble-free atmosphere. Security has been beefed up especially in north Kerala’s Vadakara constituency, where the LDF and UDF were locked in a tight fight. Restrictions under Section 144 are in place in the neighbourhood of the JDT Islam educational institutions where the votes for the Kozhikode and Vadakara constituencies are being counted. 

Across counting centres, electronically-transmitted postal ballots and postal ballots are being counted first at the Returning Officers’ tables. Early Tuesday morning, strong rooms where the EVMs were kept were opened in the presence of the Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, candidates or their election agents and Election Commission of India (ECI) observers.

Measures are in place for an error-free and secure counting process, Mr. kaul had said, after reviewing the arrangements on Monday.

The results are also available in real-time on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website and the Voter Helpline app.

Related Topics

Kerala / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.