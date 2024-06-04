Hours before the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is contesting from the Rajnandgaon seat, alleged a mismatch in the details of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) provided in the Election Commission of India’s (EC) Randomisation Report and in Form 17C after polling in his constituency got over.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote an open letter to the country’s bureaucracy and urged it to adhere to the Constitution and serve the nation without “fear, favour and ill-will against anybody”.

In a post on X, Mr. Baghel shared a two-page note showing the differences in the serial number of voting machines mentioned in the Randomisation Report of April 15 and Form 17C of April 26.

“The Election Commission had given the numbers of the machines used in the elections. This includes ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT. According to the information given in Form 17C after the voting in my constituency Rajnandgaon, the numbers of many machines have changed,” he posted.

“The booths where the numbers have been changed affect thousands of votes. Similar complaints have been received from many other Lok Sabha constituencies. We are complaining to the State Election Officer. @ECISVEEP should answer under what circumstances the machines were changed and who will be responsible for any impact on the election result?” Mr Baghel wrote. He said the list of changed numbers is ‘very long’ and enclosed a short list.

In his letter, Mr. Kharge wrote, “Do not get intimidated by anyone. Do not bow down to any unconstitutional means. Do not be afraid of anyone and discharge your duties, based on merit, on this counting day”.

“We owe it to future generations, a vibrant Democracy and a long-lasting Constitution, as penned by the makers of modern India,” Mr. Kharge said.

