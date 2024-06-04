Election Results 2024: CEC Kumar mandates stringent measures for transparent vote counting

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said strict instructions have been passed to ensure complete transparency in the ongoing process of counting votes for the recently-held Lok Sabha elections as well as assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

"Today is counting day. Today will mark the end of two and a half months of preparations," Kumar told PTI Video here. He said strict instructions have been given to all chief electoral officers, district magistrates, observers and superintendents of police to ensure transparency in the counting process according to rules.

Kumar said strict instructions have been issued to include candidates and their counting agents in the entire process. Instructions have also been passed to cover the entire process using CCTV cameras on a round-the-clock basis.

