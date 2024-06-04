Election results 2024: CAA Rules failed to give fillip to BJP in West Bengal

Days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced, on March 11, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the Rules to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), four years after the Act was passed by Parliament.

The notification was expected to give a fillip to the BJP in West Bengal in the general elections. The emerging results, however, prove otherwise.

The BJP was headed for a decisive victory in Bongaon, Ranaghat, Maldah Uttar and Raiganj, four out of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies with a sizeable presence of the Matua and Namasudra communities, the intended beneficiaries of CAA in West Bengal. The community fled Bangladesh fearing religious persecution.

In the remaining six constituencies — Durgapur, Bardhaman Purba, Krishnagar, Basirhat, Joynagar and Cooch Behar — the Trinamool Congress claimed victory. In Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, BJP candidate and State president of the party, had a slight edge.

‘Confusion, lack of clarity’

CAA has been one of the major planks for the BJP in the State elections but the Rules appear to have confused the people, a BJP functionary said.

“The Rules demand that people submit at least one document tracing their origin to Bangladesh. Many who fled the neighbouring country entered India without any belongings, forget documents. Now they are being asked to submit papers; this did not go down well with the Matuas,” said the BJP functionary.

Another BJP worker said that the awareness about how CAA will be implemented did not percolate down to the people.

“Not enough was done to publicise the procedure, the Trinamool Congress was successful in sowing doubts in the minds of people regarding CAA. Since most people have been living here as citizens, possess voter cards and even passports, it was difficult to convince them to apply for citizenship again,” said the BJP worker.

An aide of Jagannath Sarkar, a BJP candidate from Ranaghat who was all set to win the seat for a second time, leading with more than 75,000 votes (counting was still on at the time of filing the report), said, “CAA did play a role in his winning but had it been played up more, he would have won with a bigger margin.”

Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned CAA in all his political rallies in the State. On May 14, ahead of the polling in Matua stronghold Bongaon, Mr. Shah said, “I want to tell our Matua people, if you help us win more than 30 seats in West Bengal, our candidate Shantanu Thakur will go door-to-door to give citizenship under CAA. Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is lying that you will face problem if you apply under CAA. I guarantee that you will not face any hardship if you apply for citizenship.”

Mr. Thakur was all set to win from Bongaon on Tuesday and the Trinamool Congress was expected to bag 29 seats. Ms. Banerjee said on March 12 that the moment someone applied through the citizenship portal, they ceased to be a citizen and became a refugee.

Where CAA stands

In December 2019, the Citizenship Act, 1955 was amended to facilitate citizenship through registration and naturalisation under Section 6B, CAA to undocumented migrants belonging to six non-Muslim communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian— from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, and reduced the period to qualify for citizenship from the existing requirement of continuous stay of 11 years to 5 years.

Though the legislation was brought in for undocumented migrants, the Rules specify several documents that are to be uploaded on the citizenship portal, including a document issued by a government authority in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

At least eight people in West Bengal have got citizenship under CAA so far, while over a hundred others who have all the documents have applied through the portal.