Election Results 2024 : BJP newcomers Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil lead from Mandi and Meerut

Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, and Shatrughan Sinha lead in Lok Sabha elections as per trends

Published - June 04, 2024 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bollywood star and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut, second right and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wave at an election rally in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on May 30, 2024.

Bollywood star and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut, second right and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wave at an election rally in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Kangana Ranaut is on the way to become a parliamentarian as the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi is leading by a margin of over 40,000 votes, according to Election Commission trends.

In trends available till 11.45 am, "Ramayan" actor Arun Govil, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, is also ahead of his nearest rival by over 40,000 votes.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

Veteran actor Hema Malini, seeking a third term in Lok Sabha from Mathura, is ahead by over 1.5 lakh votes.

Another BJP candidate, actor Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Kerala, is leading by over 43,000 votes, according to trends available on the Election Commission website

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who has been given a ticket by the Trinamool Congress, is also leading in his bid to get elected from Asansol, West Bengal. He has a lead of over 22,000 votes.

Election Results 2024 LIVE: Yusuf Pathan overtakes Adhir Ranjan in Baharampur

Election Results 2024: Kangana, Hema Malini, Suresh Gopi leading; Take a look at performance of celebrity candidates

Other notable celebrity candidates in the electoral fray include BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan from Northeast Delhi and Gorakhpur, respectively.

Mr. Tiwari is leading by over 43,000 votes, while Mr. Kishan is ahead by over 22,000 in his constituency.

BJP's Locket Chatterjee is trailing by 15,000 votes in her constituency Hooghly in West Bengal.

As per the trends, the NDA was close to the 300 mark, comfortably over the magic figure of 272 with the opposition INDIA bloc making significant gains.

