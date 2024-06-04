Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA seeks most of 25 Lok Sabha seats in northeast, Congress eyes comeback

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hopes to bag most of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the northeast while the Congress seeks to improve upon its 2019 show to give the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) an edge in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight States constitute the northeast. Assam has 14 seats, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura have two seats each, and Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim one each. The BJP rules Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Manipur and is a component of ruling coalitions in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, which won 31 of the 32 Assembly seats on June 2, is a constituent of the NDA.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, the NDA bagged 19 seats – 14 by BJP and five by its allies. The Congress won four seats while two seats went to others.

Follow the election results live updates

For the NDA, the 2019 was an improvement over the 10 seats won in 2014. The Congress-head UPA also won 10 seats while the non-aligned bagged five.

The northeast went to polls amidst the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.