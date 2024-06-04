GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA seeks most of 25 Lok Sabha seats in northeast, Congress eyes comeback

In 2019, the NDA bagged 19 seats – 14 by BJP and five by its allies in the northeast; Congress won 4

Updated - June 04, 2024 09:13 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 08:44 am IST - GUWAHATI

Rahul Karmakar
Representational image of BJP flags fluttering as party supporters listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally speech in Assam

Representational image of BJP flags fluttering as party supporters listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally speech in Assam | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hopes to bag most of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the northeast while the Congress seeks to improve upon its 2019 show to give the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) an edge in the region.

Eight States constitute the northeast. Assam has 14 seats, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura have two seats each, and Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim one each. The BJP rules Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Manipur and is a component of ruling coalitions in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, which won 31 of the 32 Assembly seats on June 2, is a constituent of the NDA.

In 2019, the NDA bagged 19 seats – 14 by BJP and five by its allies. The Congress won four seats while two seats went to others.

For the NDA, the 2019 was an improvement over the 10 seats won in 2014. The Congress-head UPA also won 10 seats while the non-aligned bagged five.

The northeast went to polls amidst the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur.

