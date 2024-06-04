GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gujarat Election Results 2024: BJP leading in 24 seats, Congress in 1; Amit Shah ahead in Gandhinagar

Election Results 2024 : BJP leads in 24 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats, Congress in one, with notable margins in key constituencies

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:29 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and others during an election roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Vadodara, on April 27, 2024. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and others during an election roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, in Vadodara, on April 27, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 24 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and the Congress in one, as per the latest trends available of counting underway for 25 constituencies in the state on June 4.

Except for Patan, BJP candidates were leading in all 24 seats.

BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal has already been declared winner uncontested from the Surat seat.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

Hence, polling was held for 25 of the total 26 seats in the state. In Gandhinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was leading over Congress candidate Sonal Patel by a margin of 2.14 lakh votes.

In the Rajkot seat, BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala was leading with over 1.11 lakh votes, leaving behind his Congress rival Paresh Dhanani.

In Porbandar, BJP candidate Mansukh Mandaviya was leading with a margin of over 1.24 lakh votes, leaving behind his Congress rival Lalit Vasoya.

Follow Gujarat election results 2024 LIVE updates

Vadodara's BJP candidate Hemang Joshi was also leading by a margin of over 1.33 lakh votes. Congress candidate Jashpalsinh Padhiyar was trailing.

BJP's Mansukh Vasava was leading in Bharuch seat with a margin of over 58,000 seats.

Congress candidate Chandanji Thakor was leading by a margin of 9,587 votes in Patan seat.

Also read | If re-elected, BJP to focus on economic reforms

In the Banaskantha seat, BJP candidate Rekha Chaudhary was leading over her Congress rival.

Aam Aadmi Party's candidates were trailing in both Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats.

