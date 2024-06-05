Election results 2024: BJP achieves a landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections in Odisha

The BJP on Tuesday achieved a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, securing a dominant lead in 19 out of 21 seats, a substantial contribution to the party’s national tally, coming at a crucial time.

Odisha’s Lok Sabha map had completely adorned saffron with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress managing to secure only one seat each. BJP’s victory could not have come at a better time when the party was short of 33 seats to reach the halfway mark in Lok Sabha.

By 8 p.m., Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had taken an unassailable lead over BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Pradhan was leading by over one lakh votes.

The BJP spokespersons Sasmit Patra and Aparatjita Sarangi had taken a winnable lead in Puri and Bhubaneswar, respectively. The party’s national vice-president Baijyant Panda and six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahatab were also comfortably placed with their lead in Kendrapara and Cuttack seats.

Sitting Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka retained his Koraput Lok Sabha seat by taking a lead of 1.47 lakh votes, while BJD MP Sarmistha Sethi was leading by slender margin of over 9,000 votes.

BJP’s victory in eight seats in 2019 was hailed as the party’s remarkable performance. It had then secured a voter share of 38.4% to BJD’s 42.8% (12 seats). With 13.4%, Congress had a lone seat. In 2024, BJP’s vote share has made sharp jump to 45.37% while BJD’s came down to 37.49%.

All praise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to wish Odisha BJP cadres. “Thank you Odisha! It’s a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts,” stated Mr. Modi, who had addressed 12 public meetings and held two roadshows in the State during the campaign season.

BJP pesident J. P Nadda also congratulated Odisha BJP for the party’s victory. “I extend my warmest gratitude on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party to all the people of Odisha for entrusting their faith in our party,” he said.

Mr. Pradhan said a new history had been written with the BJP’s spectacular victory in Odisha. He offered his gratitude to BJP’s central leadership for giving priority to the State. “Those who tried to mislead that Odia Asmita (pride) was non-issue have seen the result which is victory of Odia culture, tradition and literature,” he said.

The BJP leadership had, quite early on, sensed a massive acceptance of Mr. Modi in Odisha. More than 200 public meetings were organised and Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed rallies. Public meetings addressed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had drawn a huge crowd as well.