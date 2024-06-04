Election results 2024: As BJP numbers slide in Rajasthan, Minister Kirodi Lal Meena indicates he will keep word on resigning

With trends showing the BJP ahead on 14 of the total 25 seats in Rajasthan, State Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on June 4 indicated he would keep his word on resigning from the post if his party loses any of the seven seats under his responsibility.

The BJP had won all the 25 seats in Rajasthan in the last two Lok Sabha elections, but the trends in these polls show the party's tally coming down by more than 10 seats.

Meena on Monday said he will quit as minister if the BJP loses any of the seven seats under his responsibility.

As the counting of votes progressed on June 4, he posted the famous Ramcharitramanas lines in Hindi on X, "Raghukul Reeti Sada Chali Aai, Pran Jaai Par Bachan Na Jaai" — essentially saying he'd keep his word at all costs.

He said that the PM had given him a list of seven seats (in eastern Rajasthan) on which he worked hard.

"Before PM came to Dausa, I had said that if the (Dausa) seat is not won, I will leave the post of minister. Later the PM spoke to me separately and gave me a list of 7 seats. I worked hard on 11 seats, more on 7. If the party loses even one seat out of 7, I will leave the post of minister and serve water here," he told reporters on June 3.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Minister campaigned on seats in eastern Rajasthan including Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Alwar, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur and Kota-Bundi.

He, however, added, "There is doubt on some seats like Barmer and Churu and this will have to be accepted." The Congress could not win a single seat in Rajasthan in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP-led NDA had won all the 25 seats, and the BJP won all seats in 2014.

