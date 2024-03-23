Election officials seize dress materials, gutka, ₹1.49 crore in cash in Erode district

March 23, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials had so far seized cash, dress materials and gutka, all worth ₹1.52 crore,in all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force from March 16, 25 flying squads and 24 static surveillance teams were formed to implement the MCC in the constituencies.

Officials said a sum of ₹1,49,43,245 cash transported without valid documents and liquor bottles, dress materials and gutka, all worth ₹3,23,140 were seized so far. The total value of seizure was ₹1,52,66,385 out of which cash of ₹77,18,535, dress materials worth ₹58,880 and liquor bottles worth ₹18,500 were released by the committee after submission of valid documents.

Officials said ₹16.50 lakh seized in Erode (West) Assembly constituency and ₹35 lakh seized in Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency were handed over to the Income-Tax Department.

