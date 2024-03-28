GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election observers appointed for Villupuram, and Kallakurichi

March 28, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:08 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Akhilesh Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the General Observer for Villupuram (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency and its six Assembly segments - Mailam, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi and Tirukkoilur.

He can be reached on 93637 50076. The public can meet the General Observer with their grievances between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Room No. 4, Travellers Bungalow, Villupuram.

Dhirendra Singh Gunjiyal has been appointed as the Police Observer. He can be reached on 63747 19619. Candidates and the public can contact him for complaints at Room No. 1, Travellers Bungalow, Villupuram.

Rahul Singhania has been appointed as the Expenditure Observer. He can be contacted on 93639 69020 at Room No. 2, Travellers Bungalow, Villupuram.

Kallakurichi

Ashok Kumar Garg has been appointed as the General Observer for Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency and the seven Assembly segments of Ulundurpet, Rishivanthiyam, Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi (Reserved), Gangavalli (Reserved), Attur (Reserved), and Yercaud (Reserved).

He can be reached on 93639 66536. The public can meet the General Observer with their grievances between 9.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m. at the Travellers Bungalow in Kallakurichi.

