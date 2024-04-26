GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Election observers appointed for Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri

April 26, 2024 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has appointed General, Expenditure and Police observers to the Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri constituencies in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The general observer for the Hyderabad constituency will be P.A. Sreevidya, and for the Secunderabad constituency, Saroj Kumar, both IAS officers. Two IRS officers Senthil Kumaran and Amith Shukla have been appointed as the expenditure observers for Hyderabad and Secunderabad constituencies respectively.

IPS officer Shashank Anand will be the police observer for both Hyderabad and Secunderabad constituencies.

Priyanka Shukla, another civil servant will be the general observer for Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency and Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituencies, while the expenditure observer will be Amith Shukla, a press statement from GHMC informed.

Locations to receive complaints by General, Expenditure and police observers pertaining to Hyderabad and Secunderabad constituencies will be City Managers Training Institute in Banjara Hills. The location for complaints to be received by General Observer for Malkajgiri will be Medchal Malkajgiri Collectorate, and for the expenditure observer, it will be City Managers Training Institute in Banjara Hills, the note said.

Through another statement, the Hyderabad District Election Officer informed that the second randomisation of the polling staff and officials has been completed as part of the arrangements for the elections to Lok Sabha on Thursday.

All the general and police observers deployed for the city were present during the randomisation exercise, a note informed.

