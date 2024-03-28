ADVERTISEMENT

Election expenditure observers appointed for Alappuzha, Mavelikara Lok Sabha seats

March 28, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:07 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission (EC) for the Alappuzha and Mavelikara Parliament constituencies have reached the district.

M.D. Vijayakumar, observer for Alappuzha, and Yogendra T. Wakare, for Mavelikara, on Thursday directed returning officers, assistant expenditure officers, and assistant returning officers to ensure the expenditure monitoring wing was recording the election expenses of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls properly.

The observers could be contacted at 8281576113, 8762302870 (Mr. Vijayakumar) and 8281581129, 7722072235 (Mr. Wakare).

