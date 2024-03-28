Election expenditure observers appointed for Alappuzha, Mavelikara Lok Sabha seats

March 28, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:07 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission (EC) for the Alappuzha and Mavelikara Parliament constituencies have reached the district.

M.D. Vijayakumar, observer for Alappuzha, and Yogendra T. Wakare, for Mavelikara, on Thursday directed returning officers, assistant expenditure officers, and assistant returning officers to ensure the expenditure monitoring wing was recording the election expenses of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls properly.

The observers could be contacted at 8281576113, 8762302870 (Mr. Vijayakumar) and 8281581129, 7722072235 (Mr. Wakare).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.