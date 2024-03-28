GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election expenditure observers appointed for Alappuzha, Mavelikara Lok Sabha seats

March 28, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:07 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission (EC) for the Alappuzha and Mavelikara Parliament constituencies have reached the district.

M.D. Vijayakumar, observer for Alappuzha, and Yogendra T. Wakare, for Mavelikara, on Thursday directed returning officers, assistant expenditure officers, and assistant returning officers to ensure the expenditure monitoring wing was recording the election expenses of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls properly.

The observers could be contacted at 8281576113, 8762302870 (Mr. Vijayakumar) and 8281581129, 7722072235 (Mr. Wakare).

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.