Election Commission to focus on 5,000 booths in 43 Assembly constituencies to improve polling

April 14, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission of India is targeting to improve voting percentage in about 5,000 polling booths in Karnataka that have reported a voter turnout below the State’s average of 68%.

According to Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena, the below-average voting percentage in the 2019 parliamentary polls was reported in about 43 urban Assembly constituencies, including all 28 constituencies in Bengaluru and some in Mysuru, Tumakuru, Davangere, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, and Vijayapura.

While 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State are going to the polls on April 26, another 14 will see polling on May 7. As many 2.88 crore voters, including 5.99 lakh first-time voters, 2.26 lakh persons with disabilities, and 3.4 lakh voters aged above 85, will be eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase.

“Many of the polling booths in these constituencies reported just about 30 to 35% polling. Polling officials are going house to house to identify issues for low voter turnout. One of the reasons is also improper infrastructure in polling booths. Most of the issues have been addressed,” Mr. Meena said during an interaction with reporters organised by the Press Club of Bangalore. Many steps are being taken to improve the voting percentage. He said, “Appeals to create awareness about voting will be made through milk sachets and messages from Bescom and BWSSB to consumer’s phone numbers. These agencies have the highest reach among the voters.”

Mr. Meena said the Election Commission would also be writing to the chief executive officers of IT and biotechnology companies urging them to not only declare a holiday on the polling day but also encourage employees to vote. “It is just not sufficient to provide the work-from-home option. As per the Labour Department orders, employees have to be given a holiday to enable them to vote,” he added.

Election Commission sources said the low voter turnout in the Kalyana Karnataka region has been mainly attributed to the migration of voters to other places such as Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. “They are worried about loss of pay and expenses incurred to travel back to their villages for voting. Otherwise, they return to villages for long holidays during festivals.” Earlier, sources pointed out, that politicians themselves would organise their travel by booking buses that would amount to inducement. “After a couple of cases were registered, this facility is not being organised by politicians,” they said.

Meanwhile, total seizures of cash, liquor, precious metals and other items, and drugs reached ₹355.78 crore by Sunday.