Election Commission says it does not have data on penal action against candidates who violate poll code

April 16, 2024 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - Mumbai

The Election Commission of India, in a response to a Right to Information (RTI) application, has stated that it does not maintain records of penal action taken against candidates for violation of the model code of conduct.

The data sought by Mumbai-based applicant Jeetendra Ghadge was for the last decade, that is from 2014 onwards.

One of the two applications by Mr. Ghadge sought details on the candidates and political parties to whom show cause notices were issued for model code of conduct violation during the Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and 2019 and the current status. The EC replied, “It is informed that the information sought by you is not available in compiled form and compilation of the information will disproportionately divert the resources of the Commission.”

The second application sought details of the penal action taken since January 1, 2014, and the EC reply said the data “...is not available in the Commission”.

Expressing disappointment, Mr. Ghadge said, “At a time when candidates are resorting to hate speeches, making derogatory remarks and attempting to sow division in society along religious and caste lines, the EC’s failure to take concrete action beyond issuing notices is alarming. The EC must ensure upholding the sanctity of the electoral process and fostering public trust in democratic institutions.”