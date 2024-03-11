ADVERTISEMENT

ECI briefs its observers ahead of Lok Sabha elections

March 11, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is also likely to address the observers drawn from different services

PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is likely to address the observers drawn from different services. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 11 organised in New Delhi a meeting for the observers it will be deploying for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The day-long briefing for the over 1,800 observers is being addressed by EC officials on different subjects.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is also likely to address the observers drawn from different services.

Also Read | ‘Differences’ with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar may have led to Arun Goel’s resignation

These police, general and expenditure observers are drawn from services such as IAS, IPS, IRS and other allied services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They are deployed in poll-bound areas ahead of the announcement of elections and work as eyes and ears of the poll authority in the States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US