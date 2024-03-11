ECI briefs its observers ahead of Lok Sabha elections

March 11, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 11 organised in New Delhi a meeting for the observers it will be deploying for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The day-long briefing for the over 1,800 observers is being addressed by EC officials on different subjects.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is also likely to address the observers drawn from different services.

These police, general and expenditure observers are drawn from services such as IAS, IPS, IRS and other allied services.

They are deployed in poll-bound areas ahead of the announcement of elections and work as eyes and ears of the poll authority in the States.