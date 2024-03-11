GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ECI briefs its observers ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is also likely to address the observers drawn from different services

March 11, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is likely to address the observers drawn from different services. File

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is likely to address the observers drawn from different services. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 11 organised in New Delhi a meeting for the observers it will be deploying for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The day-long briefing for the over 1,800 observers is being addressed by EC officials on different subjects.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is also likely to address the observers drawn from different services.

Also Read | ‘Differences’ with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar may have led to Arun Goel’s resignation

These police, general and expenditure observers are drawn from services such as IAS, IPS, IRS and other allied services.

They are deployed in poll-bound areas ahead of the announcement of elections and work as eyes and ears of the poll authority in the States.

Related stories

Related Topics

Election Commission of India / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.