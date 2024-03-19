Election Commission bets big on Mangaluru City South to improve voter turnout this time

March 19, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Election Commission of India will undertake enhanced Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency that had recorded 66.09% voter turnout as against the district average of 77.39% in the 2023 Assembly polls, in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Assistant Returning Officer for Mangaluru City South M. Girish Nandan told reporters here on Monday that various SVEEP activities, including focus on apartment dwellers, will be undertaken during the drive.

He said the commission has already posted a nodal officer to undertake the activities, who would find out polling booths that had registered very low turnout. Thereafter, a suitable strategy would be devised to improve the voting, he said.

The Assembly segment has 2,49,015 voters, including 1,30,093 females, 1,18,875 males, and 47 third-gender voters. There were 3,925 newly enrolled young voters. People may still enroll their names till March 24, Mr. Nandan said, adding the names would be added after verification.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the polls in Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency that had registered 73.3% voter turnout in the last Assembly elections.

Assistant Returning Officer K. Johnson told reporters that the commission would closely monitor the model code of conduct enforcement across the constituency. Check posts were opened at Mukka, Kulur and Yedapadavu to check vehicles. Mobile squads too were formed to monitor code of conduct violations while a team of three officers was formed to act on complaints received at control rooms, he said.

The Assembly segment has 2,51,205 voters, including 4,352 new voters. As many as 164 polling booths were in urban area while 90 were in rural area, Mr. Johnson added.

In Mangaluru (Ullal) Assembly constituency, the commission has opened check posts at Talapady, Mudipu and Nettilapadavu, said Assistant Returning Officer S.J. Harshavardhana.

The ARO functions from the second floor of the Ullal CMC building. Central Reserve Force personnel would be deployed at locations that need enhanced security.

The AROs made it clear that if anyone carries more than ₹50,000 in cash, one should have documentary proof for the same. Cash in excess of ₹50,000 would be seized by the commission, they added.