May 01, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India has barred Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao from holding any public meetings, rallies, shows and interviews as well as making “public utterances” in print, electronic and social media for a period of 48 hours starting 8 p.m. on Wednesday (May 1).

The ECI strongly condemned the statement made by him at a press meet in Sircilla on April 5 and reprimanded the BRS president for his misconduct. Accordingly, the ECI has barred Mr. Rao from holding public meetings and other election related activities under Article 324.

The ECI referred to a complaint filed by TPCC vice-president G. Niranjan alleging that the BRS president violated the model code by making derogatory and objectionable comments against the Congress party.

The ECI said that the Model Code of Conduct provides that: “Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties and their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”

It recalled several advisories issued to the BRS president in the past asking him to follow the MCC in letter and spirit. The Commission cited an advisory issued to Mr. Rao on November 4, 2023 cautioning him to be more careful in future. The same was the case with another advisory relating to his comments on May 17, 2019.

“The Commission has found that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has not only violated the provisions of the MCC and the advisories while making objectionable and derogatory utterances, but he has also been violating the MCC provisions during the past elections,” the Commission said in the orders issued on Wednesday.

