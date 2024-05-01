GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Commission bans KCR from campaigning for 48 hours

Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections

May 01, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A huge crowd of people gather during the roadshow of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief K Chandrashekar Rao for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Bhadradri Kothagudem on April 30, 2024.

A huge crowd of people gather during the roadshow of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief K Chandrashekar Rao for the Lok Sabha election 2024, in Bhadradri Kothagudem on April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on May 1 barred Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K. Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.

The EC said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisories.

KCR is the new Goebbels: Revanth Reddy

The 48-hour ban of the Telangana former chief minister comes into force at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

After Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mr. Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

