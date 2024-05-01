Election Commission bans KCR from campaigning for 48 hours

May 01, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission on May 1 barred Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K. Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.

The EC said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisories.

The 48-hour ban of the Telangana former chief minister comes into force at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

After Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mr. Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.