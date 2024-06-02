The Election Commission on June 2 sought factual information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah has called up 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok sabha elections.

In a letter to Mr. Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details of his claim by 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Track latest updates on general elections 2024 here

The EC referred to his post on X on June 1 in which he had claimed that "The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch."

The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 1, 2024

It has also told the Congress leader that when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, all officers are under the deemed deputation of the commission and they report directly to the poll watchdog for any directions.

“However, no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by you...,” the EC’s letter to Mr. Ramesh has stated.

“It is requested that details of 150 DMs to whom such calls have been allegedly made by the Home Minister along with the factual matrix/basis of your information are shared by 7 pm today -- June 2, 2024, so that appropriate action can be taken,” it has told the Congress leader.

The Election Commission has further said that being a “responsible, experienced and very senior leader of a national party”, Mr. Ramesh must have made such a public statement ahead of the counting day on the basis of facts or information he believes to be true.