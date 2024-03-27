ADVERTISEMENT

Election awareness campaigns under way

March 27, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 07:15 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A vehicle equipped with a giant LED screen stationed at a spot in Ariyalur district to spread election awareness messages to emphasise cent per polling. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A series of awareness campaigns urging the electorate to exercise their franchise and emphasising the need for achieving cent per polling in the Lok Sabha elections is currently under way in Perambalur, Karur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts.

The campaigns are being carried out through various modes, including circulation of awareness pamphlets. In an effort to reach out to the public, vans equipped with giant LED screens to show election-related short films and spread messages are being deployed in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

The LED screen-fitted vans are being sent to places in villages where the public gathered in large numbers. One such vehicle was deployed at Chettikulam in Perambalur district during the ‘Panguni Uthiram’ festival recently.

In Karur district, a group of ‘karagattam’ artistes were engaged to send across the message at Thennilai village. A section of women self-help group members were involved in Thogamalai taluk in the district during an awareness rally held on Tuesday, said official sources.

Awareness stickers were also being pasted on State Transport Corporation buses and other vehicles as part of the ongoing campaigns, they said.

