Elect your representative without any fear or favour, says Udupi ZP CEO

March 30, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

He says it is important for everyone to exercise their franchise for the overall development of the country and urges young voters to identify those who are not keen on voting and persuade them to vote

The Hindu Bureau

Zilla Panchayat CEO and District SVEEP Committee president Prateek Bayal inaugurating a voter awareness programme in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Zilla Panchayat CEO and District Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Committee president Prateek Bayal on Saturday urged voters to elect an able candidate as their representative without any fear or favour.

To achieve this, every voter should come out and exercise one’s right with enthusiasm on the day of the election, Mr. Bayal said, after inaugurating a voter awareness programme organised by G. Shankar Government First Grade College for Women and PG Centre, Voter Education Association, National Service Scheme and Internal Quality Assurance Cell at Ajjarkad in Udupi.

Mr. Bayal said it was important for everyone to exercise their franchise for the overall development of the country. He urged the young voters to identify those who were not keen on voting and persuade them to vote. No one should get induced by money, gifts an such other attractions while voting, the CEO said.

Udupi Municipal Commissioner Rayappa, who administered the pledge to vote, said voters should strengthen the democracy in the country by compulsorily exercising their franchise.

College Principal S. Bhaskar Shetty, IQC Convener K.G. Sojan, NSS Programme Officer D. Vidya and others were present.

