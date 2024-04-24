Eight constituencies, without BJP in fray, exceeded Tamil Nadu’s average turnout

April 24, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 02:59 am IST

Eight out of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, wherein the fight was between only the DMK and the AIADMK without a candidate of the BJP in the fray, saw a higher turnout than the State’s average in the recent general election, the polling for which was held on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is based on an analysis of turnout data in constituencies wherein at least two of the three lead parties – the DMK, the AIADMK and the BJP – or their coalition partners fielded their nominees. As many as 31 out of 39 constituencies in the State fall under this category. For the purpose of the analysis, all those who contested on the symbols of the three parties have been considered.

Of those eight seats, Dharmapuri naturally finished at the top, registering 81.2%, as it has the distinction of having recorded the State’s highest turnout. Kallakurichi followed with 79.21% turnout and Salem with 78.16%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known faces such as Sowmiya Anbumani of the PMK in Dharmapuri, R. Kumaraguru of the AIADMK in Kallakurichi and T.M. Selvaganapathi of the DMK in Salem were in the fray. In all the 10 seats where the BJP did not contest, its allies put up their nominees. Outliers to this group are Sriperumpudur and Thoothukudi, in both of which prominent candidates – the ruling party’s T.R. Baalu and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi – were in the fray. The fact that the former constituency is the largest in the State with around 23.8 lakh electors has to be considered too, while examining the turnout data.

Of 10 constituencies that saw all the lead parties in the fray, six exceeded the State’s average. Two Chennai seats – North and South – are among the four that have not crossed the overall figure-mark.

Of nine constituencies where the DMK gave way for its allies to contest in, five recorded a higher turnout.

Whereas, the two seats where the DMDK, an ally of the AIADMK, contested, the turnout did not even touch the State average.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.